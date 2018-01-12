Kenyan leader set to attend S/African ruling party birthday bash

Visiting Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta will attend South Africa’s ruling African National Congress party’s 106th birthday celebrations in East London on Saturday.South African President Jacob Zuma made the announcement on Thursday evening during a press briefing at his presidential Dube House in Durban, where he is hosting Kenyatta.

The Kenyan leader arrived in the country on Thursday afternoon on a three-day visit, which marks his first foreign trip since he was sworn-in for his second and final term as Kenyan president last November.

Zuma said the two leaders’ meeting included a number of “consultations”, adding that he was looking forward to Kenyatta’s state visit in the first half of the year.

“We want to strengthen our relations, by taking them to a higher level,” Zuma said, adding that Thursday’s tête-à-tête was “absolutely important” as it gave both African Union leaders time to come to conclusions on some issues before Kenyatta’s state visit.

“We also feel that while he is here, he will participate in the birthday celebrations of the ruling party,” Zuma said.

The two leaders also spoke of the challenges being faced on the continent, particularly in South Sudan and how its civil war was being managed by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, a regional bloc that negotiated a ceasefire between the young country’s warring factions in December.

<a href='https://www.cynomedia.com/adserver/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad877986&cb=1478639' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.cynomedia.com/adserver/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=29&cb=1478639&n=ad877986' border='0' alt='' /></a>



On his part, Kenyatta said his meeting with Zuma included talks on working together “for the mutual prosperity of our people”, and improving connectivity on the African continent, which he said was critical to industrial development.

“It will enable us to create the jobs that our young people require,” Kenyatta said.

“We have also had the opportunity to discuss regional issues of mutual interest, and matters of peace and security. I have had the opportunity to brief [President Zuma] on South Sudan,” he said, adding that the leaders also discussed the slave trade of African migrants in Libya.

“[Today’s visit] has laid the groundwork for my state visit, which should be sometime in the first quarter of this year, where we hope to conclude some very strong agreements of mutual benefit,” Kenyatta said.

According to a statement from Kenyatta’s office, he would meet with Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday. He would also meet with the Johannesburg business community and the chief executive of Volkswagen South Africa, Thomas Schaefer, who set up an assembling plant in Kenya in 2016.