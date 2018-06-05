Kenyan leader travels to Canada for G7 summit

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday evening travelled to La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada to attend the G7 Summit.Kenyatta’s attending this year’s G7 Summit follows Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s invitation, when the two leaders met in April at Lancaster House, London, on the margins of the Commonwealth Heads of Government (CHOGM) meeting in the United Kingdom.

This is the second G7 summit that President Kenyatta will be addressing. Last year, Kenyatta was one of the African leaders invited to the G7 summit, which took place at Taormina on the Italian Island of Sicily.

This year’s G7 Summit in Quebec, on Friday and Saturday, will focus on economic growth, climate change and security.

Kenyatta will address the summit on issues of the blue economy and environmental management. Kenya is among the first African countries to ban plastics. The theme for World Environment Day 2018 is « Beating Plastic Pollution ».

The G7 nations include Canada, United States of America, United Kingdom, German, France, Italy and Japan.

Speaking ahead of the summit, foreign affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma said the G7 Summit is crucial to Kenya, as it will focus on the issues that are critical to President Kenyatta’s ‘Big Four’ agenda: Providing universal healthcare; Construction of affordable housing; Manufacturing; Food Security.

The Summit will also discuss gender inequality, equity, climate change, security and the blue economy, she said.