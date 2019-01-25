Kenyan leader urges anti-graft agencies to collaborate

Kenya’s president Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday urged anti-graft agencies in the country to collaborate more for the fight against corruption to be won.Kenyatta said that the multi-agency approach in the war against corruption is showing results and should be embraced more going forward.

“Today I note with a lot of happiness that due to the collaboration that has been there under the multi-agency approach, we see more and more cases being prosecuted,” he observed.

Kenyatta was speaking in Nairobi when he awarded state honours to several officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) for their outstanding contribution in the security sector especially in the fight against corruption.

While acknowledging the independence of constitutional institutions such as the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), the President called for more synergy between agencies in the security and justice sector.

“We are not here to merge the DCI and the ODPP but we are here to recognise that these two institutions that are anchored in the executive need each other for effective service delivery,” President Kenyatta said.

“We recognise the independence and also the interdependence of these offices. Our success cannot be independent of each other. We will not succeed if we do not collaborate,” he added.

The President spoke on the one Government approach saying Kenya has one government which is striving to provide services seamlessly to all Kenyans.

Kenya’s judiciary has been on the receiving end and has been constantly accused for being a stumbling block in the fight against corruption. The judiciary has been blamed for issuing court orders that deter arrests of suspects.

About 110 senior public officials and traders have been charged with corruption since Kenyatta fired up an anti- graft war last year.