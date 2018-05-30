Kenyan leader vows to fight corruption, recover looted billions

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday said his government will spare no efforts to recover all resources stolen through corruption schemes, as the country reels from the theft of billions by civil servants.He said all resources and monies recovered will redirected to the original development purposes they were intended for. The President added that all culprits will be prosecuted and jailed.

“There will be no mercy for the thieves. Their days are numbered. They will be prosecuted and jailed.”

On Tuesday, 20 of the more than 40 suspects arrested over the theft of $99 million at the National Youth Service (NYS) were arraigned at a Nairobi court and faced various charges, that include forgery, money laundering, abuse of office, obtaining by false pretence and fraud.

The NYS’s sole mandate is to offer vocational training to the youth in Kenya.

Among those arrested was NYS Director-General Richard Ndubai and managers of suspected phony companies that were used to swindle the public.

Over the past months, Kenya has been rocked by corruption scandals among them the theft of two billion shillings ($20 million) allocated to a project launched by Kenyatta to green public schools. Details are emerging that billions have been lost at the National Cereals and Produce Board with cartels minting billions at the expense of the Kenyan farmer.

Further, an internal audit at the state-owned utility power company, Kenya Power, revealed how companies affiliated to the company’s employees bagged multi-billion shilling contracts to undertake emergency repairs on power infrastructure.