Kenyan media awash with Kipchoge’s historic feat

Kenyan media on Sunday was awash with reports of the triumphant feat by legendary runner, Eliud Kipchoge who on Saturday run a full marathon in under two hours in Vienna, Austria.“The Greatest,” screamed the headline of Standard newspaper which reported that as absurd as it sounds, Kenya’s most-daring son Eliud Kipchoge carved his name in the history books, completing a 42-kilometre marathon under two hours.

“The challenge dubbed ‘INEOS 1:59 Challenge’ was staged in Vienna, Austria with a total of 41 pacesetters from different counties flanking the world-marathon record holder. Kipchoge crossed the finish line at 1:59:40,” reported the daily.

“Greatest of all times,” screamed the headline of Daily Nation which reported that Kenya’s long distance runner Eliud Kipchoge said the toughest moments for him came before making history by running one hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds during the “INEOS 1:59 Challenge” on Saturday morning in Vienna, Austria.

“Waking up at 4:50am and the actual race at 8.15am were my hardest moments and not really during the race,” said Kipchoge, who made history as the first man to run a marathon under two hours on his second attempt.

“Eliud Kipchoge makes history as first human to run a marathon in under 2 hour,” reported the Star newspaper which pointed out that World record holder Eliud Kipchoge has made history by being the first human to run a marathon in under two hours.

Kipchoge crossed the finish line in 1:59:40.

Asked how he felt about running under two hours, he said, “I’m the happiest man. I’m feeling good. It’s taken 65 years for a human being to make history. I have tried… It means no man is limited,” reported the daily.