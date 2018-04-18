Kenyan protesters confront President Kenyatta in London

A group of Kenyan protestors residing in the United Kingdom shouted in protest as President Uhuru Kenyatta delivered a speech at Chatham House in London on Tuesday evening.The President was booed by the protestors, who staged anti-government demonstrations during the duration of the speech and as he left Chatham House, where he spoke on the need for compromise in democratic systems in order to deliver the needs of the people.

Kenyatta met face to face with the protestors who carried placards and were chanting, calling for justice, respect for the rule of law and decried alleged mismanagement of Kenya’s economy.

In a video seen by APA, the protestors also called on President Kenyatta to respect human rights in the country, as they waved Kenyan flags and whistled.

“Respect the rule of law,” read one placard, while another read: “Stop looting in Kenya”.

Still another read: “Miguna must come home”. Miguna, the opposition lawyer and strategist was deported twice for his central role in the swearing-in of opposition leader Raila Odinga as the ‘People’s President’ in January.

A defiant Miguna, who holds a Canadian citizenship was deported last month back to Canada, after arriving at Jomo Kenyatta airport.

The President, who was heavily guarded by his security details, smiled as he made his way to his official car where he was quickly ushered and his motorcade sped off.

Kenyatta’s government came under heavy criticism over the saga from rights groups who demanded that Miguna be allowed back in the country following a court order.

Earlier in his speech, the President said the world is undergoing rapid change which calls for the adoption of measures to give value and relevance for citizens. He said mainstream politics in the democratic world must be responsive to the needs of the people.

The President said his reaching out to Kenya’s opposition leader, Raila Odinga, should be seen in the context of working to deliver for citizens.

“My reaching out to the Hon Raila Odinga and the opposition must be seen in this context, and not one of opening a new political front. We cannot achieve the social and economic needs of our people in an environment of constant political bickering,” Kenyatta declared.