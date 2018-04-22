Kenyan runners win London Marathon

Kenya’s Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge on Sunday reigned supreme in central London after winning his third London Marathon title, after clocking 2:04:16.Kenya’s Vivian Cheruiyot on Sunday also won her maiden London Marathon, with her personal best of 2 hours, 18 minutes and 31 seconds.

Despite the hot conditions in London, Kipchoge produced a sterling performance after he shook off Ethiopian rival Shola Tura in the final 2 km.

He managed to lead the pack past the 10 km mark and managed to keep the pace ahead of his pacemakers and managed to stave off competition from Ethiopia’s Tura who was winner of last year’s Frankfurt Marathon and compatriot, Kenenisa Bekele who was touted as a clear favorite.

Britain’s Mo Farah finished third in a time of 2:06:32, while Kenyans Abel Kirui and Bedan Karoki finished fourth and fifth respectively.

Cheruiyot for her part trounced her compatriot and defending champion, Mary Keitany who came fifth in 2:24:28.

It was sweet victory for Cheruiyot who finished fourth in last year’s London Marathon. She overtook the struggling Keitany after the 35 kilometer mark.

Cheruiyot crossed the finishing line ahead of compatriot Brigid Kosgei who came second in 2:20:12.

Ethiopia’s Tadelech Bekele came in third in a time of 2:21:30, with Kenyan Gladys Cherono finishing fourth in 2:24:10.