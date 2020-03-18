Kenyan traders warned off price hikes amid COVID-19

President Uhuru Kenyatta has cautioned traders in Kenya against raising prices of basic commodities in the wake of the coronavirus cases in the country which have climbed to seven.The Kenyan leader said traders should conduct their businesses right and justly adding that law enforcement agencies have started taking punitive actions against offending businesses.

“Nobody in this country has ever had a problem with people making profit but indeed it is highly immoral if you take advantage of the unfortunate situation to make super profits,” Kenyatta said while addressing the nation from State House Nairobi.

He said the government is open and will continue to dialogue with all stakeholders so as to address challenges being faced by citizens as the country battles the outbreak.

“This virus is a health crisis and as a country we are focused on dealing with it as a health crisis. It is a crisis that is bound to have financial and economic impact to the negative. We need to pull together as Kenyans to see how we shall overcome the crisis,” Uhuru said.

Kenya confirmed its seventh COVID19 case on Wednesday.

The respiratory illness has killed over 6, 000 people globally since it was first noticed in Wuhan, China last December