International › APA

Happening now

Kenyans outraged as new fuel tariffs introduced

Published on 15.09.2021 at 12h21 by APA News

Kenyans have expressed anger and frustration at the new price for fuel which comes into effect on Wednesday.In a statement on Tuesday the state energy regulator EPRA said the new fuel price has been placed at just over $1.2 per litre, citing instability in the world market price.

There are also local factors to blame for the increase including increased taxation of petroleum products and transport tariffs especially in and around the capital Nairobi. 

Despite government compensation of licensed fuel dealers to maintain price stability, high transportation costs has adversely affected the prices of other goods and services.

This situation has increased the already high cost of living to prohibitive heights, leaving ordinary Kenyans complaining bitterly.

Reacting on social media, Edie Mello wrote: We talk but no action we should pack our cars and block all the roads and demand fuel prices to be reduced to 90kshs”.

John Buuri Mbui said a simple solution out of this situation is for President Uhuru Kenyatta to resign. 

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top
Advertisement