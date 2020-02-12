Kenyans pays last respect to former president Daniel Arab Moi

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday led Kenyans in bidding farewell to Mzee Daniel Toroitich arap Moi who was laid to rest at his Kabarak home in Nakuru County.The former President was lowered into the grave as the Kenya Defence Forces fired 19 cannons in honour of the man who led the country for 24 years and ensured it remained stable in the midst of turmoil all across Africa.

As the cannons were fired, KDF fighter jets performed a flypast.

Addressing thousands of mourners at Kabarak University grounds where the funeral service was held, President Kenyatta said he considered Mzee Moi as a father, a teacher and a mentor who was close to the Kenyatta family since the passing away of Kenya’s founding father Mzee Jomo Kenyatta.

“We shall miss him and the greatest gift that we can give him is to emulate him in the things that we do everyday. May the Almighty God give this giant of Africa eternal rest and peace until we meet again,” the President eulogised.

The late Kenyan leader ruled Kenya with an iron fist for 24 years after taking over power in 1978 following the demise of the founding father, Jomo Kenyatta.

He handed over power peacefully in 2002 after his party, Kenya African National Union lost elections to the National Rainbow Coalition led by former President Mwai Kibaki.