Kenyans win maiden Nigerian marathon

Kenyans marathon runners on Saturday emerged winners of the first edition of the 21km Kaduna Marathon.In the men’s category, John Mburu of Kenya emerged the winner, while Caren Maiyo from Kenya won in the women’s category of the race.

The two winners were presented with the grand prize of $10,000 each. The second and third winners in both the men and women categories, who are all Kenyans. received $7000 for placing second and $5000 for placing third.

In the Nigerian category, Emmanuel Gyang was the first Nigerian to cross the finish line and he was presented with a cheque for N3 million.

The Kaduna State Government, organisers of the marathon, expressed gratitude to the runners, sponsors, citizens, media and government agencies that helped to successfully stage the first edition of the Kaduna Marathon.

A statement by Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser to the Governor of Kaduna State on Media & Communication, noted that the first edition of the Kaduna Marathon has advanced the stated goals of promoting sports, encouraging social interaction and showing the best of Kaduna.

“The Kaduna State Government wishes to express its gratitude to everyone that has helped to make a success of the first edition of the Kaduna Marathon. The elite runners from several African countries brought high standards of long-distance running while Nigerian citizens, residents and visitors alike to Kaduna participated with enthusiasm,” the statement said.

Local media reports said that another Kenyan athlete, David Barmasai Tumo, had earlier this year emerged winner of the Lagos marathon, which had a grand prize $50,000.