Kenya’s 1,500m runner Kiprop slams doping claims

Kenya’s Asbel Kiprop, widely regarded as the world’s finest middle-distance runner of the past decade on Thursday denied claims of testing positive to a banned substance.According to media reports, the Olympic and three-time world champion in the 1500m, tested positive for a banned performance enhancing drug stimulant – erythropoietin (EPO) , U.K based media outlet, the Guardian reported on Wednesday.

Kiprop is arguing there has been an error with a sample taken in late 2017.

“I vehemently deny any doping. I have remained faithful to my anti-doping convictions and I will be the last person to commit such an atrocious un-sporting thing” said Kiprop in a statement on Thursday.

He said that the allegations are still under investigations and called for patience.

“I recall that in 2016 I supported the conviction of people guilty of doping. I have built for myself a clean sports career since 2007 and I cannot throw it away with such an act,” he added.

Kiprop has been on the start list of the opening Diamond League of the season in Doha since the event began in 2010 but he is not among the athletes to compete there on Friday.

The Kenyan middle-distance runner won the 1500m Olympic gold in 2008 after Bahrain’s Rashid Ramzi failed a drugs test.

Aged just 19, Kiprop was the youngest Olympic 1500m champion since 1912.

The 28-year-old is also a three-time world champion in the event — winning in 2011, 2013 and 2015 — but finished last in the 1500m final at the London Olympics in 2012.

Another big Kenyan name that has been brought down by doping is the Olympic marathon Champion Jemima Sumgong, who was banned for four years after her claim of taking EPO for an ectopic pregnancy.