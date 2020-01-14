Kenya’s agriculture minister sacked in Cabinet reshuffle

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday fired the Cabinet Secretary(CS) for agriculture Mwangi Kiunjuri in the latest cabinet reshuffle announced on Tuesday.While addressing the nation from the coastal city of Mombasa, Kenyatta appointed Rachael Omamo (CS Foreign Affairs), Cecile Kariuki (CS Water), Monicah Juma (CS External Security) and Mutahi Kagwi (CS Health).

Others include, Simon Chelagui (CS Labour), Your Yatani (CS Treasury), Betty Maina (CS Industrialization) and Peter Munya (CS Agriculture).

Kenyatta also dropped former Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Henry Rotich, who was arrested last year over corruption charges.

The former treasury boss, Rotich was arrested over multi-million-dollar dam scandal, with investigators probing the possible loss of 19 billion shillings ($182 million), meant for the construction of the two multi-purpose dams in Kerio Valley namely, Arror and Kimwarer dams in Rift valley.

Kenyatta further made 15 appointments of Chief Administrative Secretaries, with seven of them under the age of 30 years.

“I would want Kenyans to note that seven of these appointments to the positions of Chief Administrative Secretaries are young people and some below the age of 30 years.

“These Chief Administrative Secretaries will work with, and understudy their more experienced colleagues in Government with the aim of readying themselves to assume senior leadership positions in the near future,” he added.