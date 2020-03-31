Kenya’s annualised inflation eases to 6.1 percent in March

Year-on-year inflation stood at 6.06 percent in March as compared to 6.37 percent the previous month, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) announced on Tuesday.According to the statistics body, the fall in the price indices for some foodstuffs such as tomatoes and spinach were strong enough to offset increases in other items in the food basket between March 2019 and March 2020.

KNBS said the annualised food inflation in March stood at 11.85 percent, largely driven by increases in prices of food items such as mangoes, Irish potatoes, onions and cooking oils, which rose by 5.4, 2.3, 2.1, and 0.8 percent respectively.

“However, during the same period, prices of tomatoes and spinach dropped by 6.06 and 4.87 percent, respectively,” KNBS said in a statement issued in Nairobi.

During the same review period, the transport index decreased by 0.10 per cent, mainly due to decrease in prices of petrol at 1.28 per cent, noted KNBS.

Month-on-month food and non-alcoholic drinks’ index increased by 0.55 percent between February and March.