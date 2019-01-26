Kenya’s Chepngetich wins women’s Dubai marathon

Kenya’s Ruth Chepngetich on Friday won the Dubai Marathon.

The Kenyan becomes the third fastest woman in marathon history after Britain’s Paula Radcliffe (2:15:25) and fellow compatriot Mary Keitany (2:17:01).

Chepngetich, took 87 seconds off the personal best she set in Istanbul just two months ago to win in 2:17:08, an improvement of two minutes and nine seconds on the previous course record.

Running with male pacemakers, a lead pack of six women covered the first 10 kilometres in 32:23, half of whom were left running together as they reached the half-way point in 1:08:10 – significantly quicker than the target time of 1:09:30.

But while one of that trio, Ethiopia’s Workenesh Edesa, was unable to maintain that pace for much longer, Chepngetich and 2017 Dubai winner Ethiopia’s Worknesh Degefa kept it going, passing 30 kilometres in 1:37:16 and 35 kilometres in 1:54:00.

With the pacemakers having done their job, Chepngetich gradually opened up a gap on her one remaining rival over the closing kilometres before going on to finish in 2:17:08.

The 24-year-old became the first Kenyan woman since 2006 to win in Dubai.