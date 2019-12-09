Kenya’s city governor arraigned in court over graft charges

Governor of Kenya’s capital city, Nairobi, Mike Sonko was arraigned in court on Monday to answer to corruption charges levelled against him by the state.A contingent of heavily armed security personnel was deployed around Milimani High Court in Nairobi amid fears that Sonko’s supporters may stage protests in the city.

Sonko was dramatically arrested in Friday afternoon in Voi on his way to Mombasa City with security officers saying that he was planning to flee to neighboring Tanzania.

During his arrest, Sonko allegedly became violent and assaulted a senior police boss by kicking him.

Sonko, who spent three nights in a police cell, has lined up 12 legal advisors for his defense in court.

The philanthropic Governor pleaded to “not guilty” to 10 counts related to money laundering, receiving bribes and conflict of interest in the $3 million graft scandal

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji last Friday said investigations by anti-corruption agency, EACC had collected sufficient evidence to sustain graft charges.

Leadership crisis is expected to grip Nairobi County. The County has remained without a Deputy for 18 months since the resignation of Sonko’s deputy Polycarp Igathe, 18 months ago.