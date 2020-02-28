Kenya’s electricity firm pretax profit increases by 4.3 percent

East Africa’s leading electricity generation company, Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) on Friday announced a 4.3 per cent growth in profit before tax for the half year period ending December 31st, 2019.The company’s profit after tax for the period under review increased by 98 per cent, from 4.12 billion shillings ($4 million) to 8.17 billion shillings ($79 million)

The growth is attributed to capital allowances arising from the completion of 165MW Olkaria V, geothermal project which also resulted in a tax credit of 1.89 billion shillings ($78 million), compared to a tax expense of 1.9 billion shillings ($19 million) in the previous period.

The growth realized during the half year ended December 31st, 2019 was impacted by lower finance costs following the final repayment of the public infrastructure bond. In October 2019, KenGen fully redeemed its 25 billion shillings ($247 million) Public Infrastructure Bond Offer (PIBO) which was issued in November 2009.

KenGen’s PIBO, which received overwhelming response from investors, remains the only corporate infrastructure bond to be issued and traded on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE).

Speaking following the release of the unaudited results, the company’s Managing Director and CEO, Mrs. Rebecca Miano, said the growth was buoyed up by a 6.4 percent increase in electricity revenue – from 15.04 billion shillings ($14 million) in 2018 to 16 billion shillings ($15 million) for the six months’ period ended December 31st, 2019 – following the completion of the Olkaria V geothermal power plant in Rift Valley.

“We can attribute this growth to the roll-out of our business diversification strategy, which has seen the company clinch two drilling contracts in Ethiopia,” she told journalists in Nairobi.

She said the company was continuing with its geothermal energy growth strategy, adding that the construction of Olkaria 1 Unit 6 was on course.