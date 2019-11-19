Kenya’s Equity Bank bids to acquire majority stakes in Congo’s public bank

Kenya’s regional bank, Equity Group Holdings, on Tuesday disclosed it has entered into a share purchase agreement with George Arthur Forrest, to purchase 66.53 percent of the shares held by him in Banque Commercial du Congo (BCDC).The BCDC is a public limited company by the Banque Central du Congo in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Following the completion of the transaction, the BCDC business will eventually be amalgamated with that of Equity Bank’s existing banking subsidiary in DRC, Equity Bank Congo S.A. (EBC).

Kenya’s largest lender in terms of market value is operational in eight African countries and aims to penetrate 15 markets of the continent by 2026.

The Agreement is subject to regulatory approvals from amongst others, the Central Bank of Kenya, Banque Centrale du Congo, the COMESA Competition Commission and the board approvals of BCDC and EGH.

The Agreement specifies that EGH will pay a cash consideration of $105 million for the 625,354 shares to be purchased inclusive of dividends declared after 1st January 2019 in respect of the financial year ending on 31 December 2019.

Equity Bank CEO, Dr. James Mwangi said this is an opportunity for the Group to take further steps towards the delivery of its vision of building sub-Saharan Africa’s premier financial institution through delivering innovative products and services to customers, including, in particular, the effective use of technology.

“Mr. George Arthur FORREST is happy to conclude the transaction with EGH knowing that his legacy is in the hands of the fastest developing Bank in Sub-Saharan Africa, already present in DRC, with the aspiration and capacity to develop and grow the offerings and financing of BCDC,” Equity Bank said in a statement issued in Nairobi.

Equity Bank aims to provide access to competitive, tailored financial services to transform people’s lives and livelihoods, expand opportunities for wealth creation whilst also delivering significant value to its stakeholders, noted the statement.