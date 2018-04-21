Kenya’s foreign minister to chair CMAG

Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma has been elected chairperson of the Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group, CMAG.The biennial Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2018 ended Friday in London, and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta was among leaders of the 53 member-state organisation attending.

Known as the Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group on the Harare Declaration, CMAG is a group of representatives of members of the Commonwealth of Nations that is responsible for upholding the Harare Declaration.

Wikipedia explains that the “Declaration dictates the Commonwealth’s fundamental political values,[1] and sets the core membership criteria of the organisation.

“Its remit to evaluate the Harare Declaration lapses every two years; the remit must be renewed and its membership reviewed by the biennial Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

“CMAG was established in November 1995 in New Zealand as a result of the Millbrook Commonwealth Action Programme, to punish serious or persistent violations of the Harare Declaration.

“In its first meeting, CMAG decided that its initial focus would be upon the three (then) military dictatorships of The Gambia, Nigeria, and Sierra Leone and approved of the Commonwealth’s suspension of Nigeria from the organisation earlier in the year.

These three countries would form the mainstay of the work of CMAG, and form the whole of its reports, until the 1999 coup d’état in Pakistan necessitated it to vote unanimously to suspend Pakistan from the Commonwealth.

Kenya will be taking over leadership of CMAG from Cyprus with Australia as deputy chair, a Kenya foreign ministry statement announced on Saturday.