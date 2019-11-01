Kenya’s inflation jumps to 4.95 percent in October

Kenya’s overall year on year inflation in October stood at at 4.95 per cent, compared to 3.83 per cent in September, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics(KNBS) has said.According to the statistics body, the food and non-alcoholic drinks index increased by 0.48 per cent from 251.53 in September to 252.74 in October 2019.

Prices of several foodstuffs were significantly higher during the month under review compared to the prices recorded during the previous month.

“For instance, in October 2019 prices of maize grain-loose, maize flour-sifted and tomatoes increased by 5.82, 4.58 and 4.44 per cent, respectively. During the same period, prices of spinach, cabbages and sugar dropped by 4.6, 5.4 and 1.35 per cent respectively,” KNBS said in a statement.

“Nevertheless, although the prices of Irish potatoes and kerosene increased relative to September 2019, they remained well below the October 2018 prices,” added KNBS.

According to KNBS, ‘year on year’ food and non-alcoholic drinks inflation increased from 6.31 per cent in September 2019 to 8.74 per cent in October 2019.

The alcoholic beverages, tobacco and narcotics index increased by 1.97 per cent due to increase in prices of cigarettes following a rise of excise tax.

However, the transport index decreased by 0.27 per cent mainly due to decrease in pump prices of diesel and petrol, added KNBS.