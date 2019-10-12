Kenya’s Kipchoge makes history with less than two hours marathon

Kenya’s long-distance legendary runner, Eliud Kipchoge on Saturday achieved a feat no man has ever achieved in the world by running a full marathon in under two hours in Vienna, Austria.Kipchoge who is the world’s best marathon runner ever and reigning Olympic champion clocked 1:59.40 in the “INEOS 1:59 Challenge”

Kipchoge now enters the Guinness Book of World Records for running the first sub-two-hour marathon. However, IAAF, will not recognize the run as an official record because it was not an open competition and use of pacemakers who dint run the full course.

“No man is ever is limited I did it,” Kipchoge said after winning the race. He thanked the pacemakers saying that “we made history together”.

A team of 41 pacemakers who are the best athlete in the world, assisted the Olympic marathon in achieving the feat.

They followed an electric pace car that was programmed to complete the course to ensure that Kipchoge ran a steady pace.

The pacemakers were divided in group of seven and through the race, they formed a V shape around him to protect him from the wind.

Kenyans flooded social media platforms early Saturday morning to watch the race and support Kipchoge.

“INEOS 1:59 Challenge” is funded by British Billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, owner of chemical firm INEOS.

“The last kilometer he accelerated. It was a sub-human feat. I couldn’t believe it,” Ratcliffe said.