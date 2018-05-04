Kenya’s Kiprop guilty of doping – Athletics Integrity Unit

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) based in Monaco on Friday confirmed 1500m Kenya’s Asbel Kiprop, widely regarded as the world’s finest middle-distance runner of the past last decade, tested positive for banned substance recombinant erythropoietin (EPO).AUI came out to confirm doping by Kiprop after he vehemently denied the claims that are currently pending under the IAAF Anti-Doping Rules.

The integrity unit said that on 3 February, Kiprop was notified of the adverse analytical finding and on 20 February 2018, he was informed that the ‘B’ sample analysis had confirmed the finding.

“On 16 March 2018, Mr Kiprop was charged with violations of the IAAF Anti-Doping Rules and the matter is currently proceeding before the independent IAAF Disciplinary Tribunal,” the unit said in a statement issued in Nairobi.

Kiprop had denied the allegations and claimed that his urine samples were contaminated.

“In the course of these proceedings, Mr Kiprop has made a number of public allegations in relation to the sample collection process. These allegations have been investigated by the AIU. The AIU is satisfied that there has been no mix up or tampering with the Sample and that the Sample collected from the Athlete on 27 November 2017 was the same Sample analysed by the Laboratory and reported as an Adverse Analytical Finding,” the statement said.

AUI further said that Kiprop’s allegation that he was offered a ‘reward’ of being an IAAF ambassador on anti-doping, was rejected.

The Kenyan middle-distance runner won the 1500m, Olympic gold in 2008 after Bahrain’s Rashid Ramzi failed a drugs test.

Aged just 19, Kiprop was the youngest Olympic 1500m champion since 1912.

The 28-year-old is also a three-time world champion in the event —winning in 2011, 2013 and 2015 — but finished last in the 1500m final at London 2012.

Another big Kenyan name that has been brought down by doping is Olympic marathon champion Jemima Sumgong, who was banned for four years after her claim of taking EPO for an ectopic pregnancy.

Kenyan runners, and especially those originating from the Kalenjin tribe in Rift Valley, have dominated international middle and long-distance running for over 40 years, prompting recent significant interest in the factors contributing to their success.