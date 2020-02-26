Kenya’s market for waste water treatment expected to grow in next five years

Leading water and energy solutions provider in East Africa, Davis & Shirtliff sees water and wastewater treatment market growing significantly in Kenya over the next five years, buoyed by depleting fresh water reserves and a rise in industrial activities.According to the firm, fierce competition over scarcity of safe drinking water and that used as raw material for production processes by manufacturers will increase activities around recycling and re-use of wastewater.

“Rising production costs resulting from increased cost of water as a vital raw material in most production processes as well cooling or heating medium in other operations has elicited huge interest in the water industry by large corporations,” Davis & Shirtliff Group CEO David Gatende said in a statement on Wednesday.

Latest Global Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market report published by Research and Markets website, shows the market is tipped to grow by 4.3 per cent annually until 2025 driven by rise in cautious use of the scarce resource.

Most organizations have begun integrating water stewardship into their corporate plans with a commitment to use water in a way that is socially and culturally equitable, environmentally sustainable and economically beneficial.

As a result, the water and energy solutions provider projects increased partnerships in the water industry with a big goal to continuously improve water use efficiency in production processes, to protect shared water resources and widen access to clean water and sanitation in the communities where corporates are present.

“Water conservation requires a multi-disciplinary and multi-stakeholder approach and the joint involvement of all these organizations spells good fortunes for the industry,” said Gatende.

Last Month, Davis & Shirtliff entered into a water and effluent treatment chemicals distribution deal with German based water treatment firm Kurita Europe GmbH a subsidiary of Kurita Water Industries from Japan to grow its capabilities in industrial water and wastewater treatment and offer cost effective solutions in a wide range of products and services.

The company said Kenya should as a priority start enhancing its water reserves for industrial and home use to ease pressure to extract water from existing water sources while addressing the issue of perennial flooding.

Similarly, there is need to rehabilitate some of the wetlands, swamps and rivers from which currently water cannot be extracted due to pollution, encroachment and deforestation, noted Davis & Shirtliff.

“While these will ultimately provide more alternative sources for water, appropriate treatment methods, most of which are available at Davis & Shirtliff, must be used to ensure that the water is suitable for the intended use,” said Gatende.

International research firm, Business Communications Company (BCC) shows global market for water and wastewater technologies reached $64.4 billion in 2018 and project this to reach $83.0 billion by 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% for the period of 2018-2023.