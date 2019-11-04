Kenya’s population surges to 47.6 million

Kenya’s population has grown by 9.9 million people over the last ten years to reach 47.6 million this year, latest figures released on Monday suggest.According to the 2019 Kenya Population and Housing Census results presented to President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday in Nairobi, the total population enumerated during the census exercise conducted in August this year was 47,564,296 persons.

The results indicate that the female population which stands at 24,014,716 accounts for 50.5 percent of the total population while the male population is 23,548,056 persons.

The 2019 census report, presented to Kenyatta by the Director General of the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) Zachary Mwangi shows that Nairobi is the most populous county in the country with a population of 4.4 million people followed by Kiambu (2.4), Nakuru (2.16), Kakamega (1.87) and Bungoma (1.67).

The least populous counties are Lamu(143,920), Isiolo (268,002), Samburu (310,3217), Tana River (315,943) and Taita Taveta (340,671).

Speaking when he officially launched the census report, Kenyatta said the findings will guide successful planning and implementation of government development initiatives.

He asked the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) to release other census reports as scheduled and directed all arms of government to make use of the results in their planning processes.

“These results now provide us with a unique opportunity to realign our development strategies, policies and programmes.