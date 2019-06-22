Kenya’s President says public service with integrity will keep Africa rising

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday said that African governments need to be supported by a diligent, well-motivated and professional public service to enable national and individual prosperity adding that the workforce must have integrity.Kenyatta said Africa is committed to finding uniquely African solutions to its own challenges.

“This monumental task calls for unyielding commitment; clear and coherent vision; bold transformative leadership; and, above all else, promotion of integrity and “working hard” culture,” the President said.

“Ours must not be to copy-paste solutions adopted in other jurisdictions; instead, we must create answers tailor-made to answer the questions that Africa faces today and will face in the future,” the President said at the conference attended by Ministers and representatives from 35 African Union member states.

He said African governments and those entrusted with management of public resources must do so in accountable, transparent and responsible manner.

President Kenyatta, who spoke when he addressed the 7th Africa Public Service Day at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), said Africa is on the rise but needs bold and transformative leadership to keep it on the trajectory of growth.

“It is for this reason that my administration has laid emphasis on the issue of good governance within the Public Service, as well as heightening our efforts to combat corruption,” he said.

He said no government can fully achieve its development agenda in the absence of a well functioning and results oriented public service.

“The centrality of an efficient and effective Public Service as the cornerstone for any Nation’s achievement of its development agenda cannot be gainsaid,” said the President.