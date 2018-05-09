Kenya’s Safaricom posts record $548M profit

Published on 09.05.2018 at 13h21 by APA News

Safaricom, Kenya’s largest mobile phone telephony company, on Wednesday announced a staggering 55.29 billion shillings ($548 million) as profit, after a 19.9 per cent increase in net Income.Safaricom is the largest communication company in East and Central Africa, and said the impressive financial result was a result of organizational effectiveness by putting the client first.

“To achieve these results, we sharpened our focus on putting our customers’ first, delivering relevant products and services, and organisational effectiveness,” said Safaricom Chief Executive Officer, Bob Collymore, in Nairobi.

Collymore spoke of “a strategy that was exceptionally well executed, considering the challenging business climate last year,” in reference to last year’s long electioneering period.

The sustained demand for data remains a key growth driver for the company, with mobile data revenue increasing by 24 percent to 36 billion shillings ($358 million).

The company further added 1.4 million subscribers in the 2018 fiscal year.

The mobile money transfer platform, popularly known as M-Pesa, which was pioneered globally by Safaricom now contributes 28 per cent of the company’s service revenue.

M-Pesa, which has been identified as an important driver of Kenyan economic growth, provides essential financial services to over 19 million customers.