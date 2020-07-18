International › APA

Kenya’s star actor Shirandula dies of coronavirus

Published on 18.07.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

Kenya’s renowned comedian Charles Bukeko also known as Papa Shirandula has died in hospital at the age of 58 after contracting coronavirus, his family confirmed on Saturday.Shirandula passed away at the Karen Hospital on Saturday hours after he was rushed there, his brother-in-law Rowland Wanyama told local media. 

He had earlier been admitted in hospital from where he was discharged with arrangements for him to receive treatment at home as a carrier of the coronavirus.

Wanyama said Shirandula had developed breathing difficulties and was rushed to hospital only to lose his battle with the disease. 

In a tribute to the film actor and comedian who was a household name in Kenya thanks to years of an illustrious career, the Governor of Mombasa, Hasam Joho described him as a creative mind who graced TV screens in Kenya. 

