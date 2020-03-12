Kenya’s tourism sector sets aside $5m for post Coronavirus recovery plan

Kenya’s Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala on Thursday said that the Ministry of Tourism has set aside five hundred million shillings ($5 million) for its post Coronavirus (Covid-19) recovery plan.He said this at a tourism stakeholders meeting held in Nairobi which brought together Nairobi hoteliers, tour operators, travel agents, and airline representatives to discuss the preparedness of the government in relation to tourism following the global Covid-19 crisis.

“Part of this money will be used to restore destination confidence to ensure that Kenya remains as a preferred travel destination globally while the rest will be used for the post Coronavirus recovery strategy in all our key source market,” said Balala.

“The Government is prepared and committed to ensure that covid-19 does not get into the country a reason why President Uhuru Kenyatta formed a taskforce to coordinate Kenya’s preparedness, prevention and response to the disease,” he added.

Apart from the isolation centre at Mbagathi Hospital in Nairobi, every County will have an isolation ward for COVID-19.

Currently, the Ministry of Health is overseeing the training of 5000 doctors and nurses to ensure that the country is well prepared in case the pandemic strikes.

Kenya has also been selected as the hub for CDC Africa which ensures that the country is at the centre of eliminating the disease.

Despite the fact that Kenya has not reported any Coronavirus case, Kenya’s tourism industry has been one of the most hit sectors due to the global nature of the crisis, especially with most of the key source markets in Europe and Asia reducing travel.