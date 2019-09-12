Kenya’s tourism to reap from travel agent conference

Kenya is set to benefit from a major United States (US) Travel Agents Association event to be held on the 13th and 14th of September in Chicago to increase tourist numbers into the country.The Association for the Promotion of Tourism to Africa (APTA) forum is the world’s largest meeting platform for travel agents. The forum brings together approximately 200 travel agents who are committed to selling destinations in Africa.

Participation in the forum will help position the country as a top of mind destination to the US trade selling Africa and thus provide Kenya with a competitive advantage over other African destinations.

The US market continues to top as Kenya’s tourist source market recording a 9.391 percent growth in the 2019 half year (Jan.-June) compared to the same period last year.

The market reported 110,668 arrivals up from 101,167 posted in the same period in 2018.

The direct flights from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to John F. Kennedy International Airport are expected to have more impact on tourist arrivals from these markets.

Commenting on Kenya’s participation in Nairobi on Thursday, Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) Chief Executive Officer Dr. Betty Radier said that the forum was a great opportunity to market Kenya’s Kenya’s Unique Selling points and actively push the destination to a larger Audience

“Through KTB, Kenya will be one of the lead participants at the national forum this year. This will help us increase our visibility as a destination. We will receive publicity on APTA’s online and offline platforms which will enhance a more effective distribution and sales system for Kenya” she said.

“For the Kenya to remain competitive we need to profile our tourism in global forums, especially those that give us an opportunity to share Kenya’s top and signature products and promote destination Kenya to the big markets, the APTA forum will give us this opportunity,” she added.

Travel agents are unified by their specialty in selling Africa and can significantly influence the consumers’ choice of holiday destination as most consumers considering holidays book their travel through an agent.

KTB will be focusing on increasing the number of APTA members selling Kenya from the current 75 percent to 90 percent.