International › APA

Happening now

Kenyatta, African peers front Japan’s TICAD conference

Published on 27.08.2019 at 22h21 by APA News

President Uhuru Kenyatta is in Yokohama, Japan to attend the 7th edition of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 7) that kicks off on Wednesday.At the three-day international conference focusing on development in Africa which will run until August 30th, Kenya will be seeking to strengthen its bilateral relations as well as consolidate cooperation  with Japan in various sectors of the economy.

Hinged on the theme of “Advancing Africa’s Development through People,  Technology and Innovation”, TICAD 7 provides an opportunity for Kenya to  engage directly with Japanese investors. 

The  Kenyan delegation to TICAD 7 is also focused on optimizing the  resources available in Japan for the delivery of the ‘Big 4 Agenda’ in all areas including in Agriculture, Affordable Housing, Universal Health  Coverage and Manufacturing.

TICAD  7 builds on TICAD 6, the first ever Tokyo International Conference on  African Development (TICAD) on African soil that Kenya hosted in Nairobi  three years ago in September 2016. 

Apart  from showcasing Kenya’s growth and exposing Japan to available areas of  cooperation in trade and investment, TICAD 6 also facilitated a  high-level policy dialogue between African leaders and Africa’s  development partners on issues regarding growth, sustainable  development, security, peace and stability. TICAD 7 will review the  progress made on these issues and chart the way forward.

Launched  by Japan in 1993 to promote Africa’s development, TICAD has over the  years grown into a major global and multilateral forum for mobilizing  and sustaining international support for Africa’s development under the  principles of Africa ownership and international partnership. 

Tags :

News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top