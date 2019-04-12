Kenyatta challenges Africa to grow stable economies

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday challenged African leaders to grow stable and prosperous economies capable of helping their citizens to create wealth and fight poverty.He said the current crop of African leaders have the fundamental obligation to ensure that the heritage bequeathed upon them by the freedom fighters is nurtured for the benefit of all citizens.

He challenged African leaders to grow stable and prosperous economies capable of helping their citizens to create wealth and fight poverty.

“We have found you very welcoming, we have managed to visit a number of places and have seen our shared history of struggle which is very similar to our own,” President Kenyatta said.

Kenyatta was speaking during a state luncheon hosted in his honour by the Acting President of Mauritius Paramasivum Pillay Vyapoory at the State House, Le Reduit.

“It is our own generation whose responsibility it is, to protect those hard won freedoms to ensure those liberties are used for the betterment of our people and our continent,” he continued.

Kenyatta expressed hope that Kenya and Mauritius will continue with the exchange visits at the highest levels of leadership with the aim of improving the welfare of the citizens of the two nations.

“I believe there are great opportunities that exist to deepen our cooperation in a number of fields and I believe as we move forward we will continue to strongly work together to ensure that we achieve and reach those objectives,” he said.

Terming his visit to Mauritius as historic, President Kenyatta said there is need for the two countries to foster closer working relations for the sake of development and prosperity.

President Paramasivum Vyapoory said African liberation heroes paid the ultimate price adding that it is now the duty of the current crop of leaders to make their contribution by bettering the welfare of their people.