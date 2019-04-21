Kenyatta condemns Sri Lanka terror attacks

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday condemned the terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka where hundreds of people are reported dead and many others injured in a series of coordinated bomb blasts.Kenyatta termed the attacks in Sri Lanka as heinous and cowardly which targeted innocent people who were attending Easter Church Service and others celebrating the holiday in hotels.

“On behalf of the government and the people of Kenya and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to convey our deepest condolences and sympathies to you, your esteemed government, the families of the victims and the people of Sri Lanka,” President Kenyatta said in a message to the President of Sri Lanka.

“Excellency, we have faced mindless terrorist massacres in our own country and we stand with our Sri Lankan brothers and sisters in prayer during this difficult period. We pledge our total support to your government in working together to fight the evil of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” Kenyatta added.

Kenyatta urged the world to join hands in the fight against terrorism, and termed “it an evil and a terrible scourge that should be wiped out completely from the face of the earth.”