Kenyatta congratulates Macky Sall for his re-election

President Uhuru Kenyatta has congratulated Macky Sall following his re-election for a second term in office as President of Senegal.Kenyatta said his Sall’s victory was a validation of the trust and confidence the people of Senegal have in his ability to continue leading Senegal on the trajectory of success.

“The peaceful election in which you emerged the winner is a highlight of a robust democratic foundation which has, over the years, earned your country recognition as a model of stability and progressive politics in Africa,” said Kenyatta.

He noted that Kenya and Senegal enjoy longstanding friendly relations and a robust framework of cooperation in many areas of mutual interest.

“I look forward to continue working closely with Your Excellency to further deepen ties between Nairobi and Dakar through proactive bilateral and multilateral engagements,” he added.