Kenyatta congratulates Malawi’s reelected president

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday congratulated Malawian President Peter Mutharika for his re-election for a second term in office.Kenyatta pointed out that Mutharika’s re-election by millions of Malawians in a peaceful election is a demonstration of the confidence the people have in his leadership and also an attestation of Africa’s maturing democratic profile.

“Kenya and Malawi enjoy warm and historical ties dating back to pre-independence times, facilitated by shared aspirations for growth and development, and a strong Pan-Africanist spirit traced back to the work done by the founding fathers of our two Republics, the late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta and the late Hastings Kamuzu Banda,” said Kenyatta in a statement issued in Nairobi.

Mutharika narrowly won Malawi’s presidential election with 38.57 percent of votes, according to results announced on Monday by the country’s electoral body.