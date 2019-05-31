International › APA

Kenyatta holds talks with Yemeni, South Sudan peers

Published on 31.05.2019 at 01h21 by APA News

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday in Nairobi held talks with his South Sudanese counterpart Salva Kiir Mayardit and Yemeni Prime Minister Dr. Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed.The talks between Kenyatta and  the Yemeni PM focused on various issues of  mutual interest between  Kenya and the second largest Arab State,  including the issuance of visas to Yemeni citizens visiting Kenya.

The  two  leaders also discussed Kenya’s candidature for a non-permanent seat  at  the UN Security Council in the forthcoming elections.

Also   discussed was the as peace and security situation in the larger Middle   East region and how stability in the Arab world impacts on  East Africa,  especially Kenya.

Later,  Kenyatta hosted  President of South Sudan Salva Kiir Mayardit who  briefed his host on the peace process in his country where political stability remains elusive.

The two leaders underscored the importance of tranquility in South Sudan as a major component of regional stability.

