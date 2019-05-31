Kenyatta holds talks with Yemeni, South Sudan peers

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday in Nairobi held talks with his South Sudanese counterpart Salva Kiir Mayardit and Yemeni Prime Minister Dr. Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed.The talks between Kenyatta and the Yemeni PM focused on various issues of mutual interest between Kenya and the second largest Arab State, including the issuance of visas to Yemeni citizens visiting Kenya.

The two leaders also discussed Kenya’s candidature for a non-permanent seat at the UN Security Council in the forthcoming elections.

Also discussed was the as peace and security situation in the larger Middle East region and how stability in the Arab world impacts on East Africa, especially Kenya.

Later, Kenyatta hosted President of South Sudan Salva Kiir Mayardit who briefed his host on the peace process in his country where political stability remains elusive.

The two leaders underscored the importance of tranquility in South Sudan as a major component of regional stability.