Kenyatta in Mauritius for four-day state visit

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday evening arrived in Port Louis, Mauritius to begin a four-day state visit.Kenyatta’s visit to Mauritius is largely aimed at boosting the economic, cultural and social ties between the two nations.

During his visit, Kenyatta will attend a business forum organised by the Mauritius Economic Development Board in collaboration with the Mauritius Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) and the Kenya Investment Authority will be used to showcase trade and investment opportunities in Mauritius and Kenya.