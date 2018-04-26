Kenyatta leads tribute to fallen Kenyan multiparty icon

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday led Kenyans in paying emotional tributes to Kenneth Matiba, a revered icon of the fight for multiparty democracy in what became known as the second liberation in the 1990s.Matiba was a political prisoner during former President Daniel Moi’s Kenya African National Union (KANU) regime and suffered a stroke while at Kamiti Maximum Prison in Nairobi where he was held without trial.

He was later released.

He died on April 15 aged 85 while receiving treatment at the Karen Hospital and will be cremated on Friday as per his wishes.

Kenyatta called on political leaders to embrace national reconciliation and unity in honour of fallen second liberation hero Kenneth Matiba.

“This is the greatest honour we can give to Matiba. We must emulate the fallen hero by also being compassionate and considerate of others,” said President Kenyatta who described the late Matiba as a great patriot and nationalist.

Besides his role in spearheading the advent of multi-party democracy, Matiba was also among the first Kenyans who played a leading role in laying the strong foundations for Kenya as a nation.

He was appointed in 1963 as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Home affairs, Commerce, Industry and Co-operatives.

He also served as Minister for Culture and Social Services, Minister for Health and Minister for Transport and Communications.

In 1988, Matiba a billionaire in his own right, did the unthinkable at the time when he quit in a huff from the cabinet after learning of a plot to rig him out of the infamous 1988 mlolongo (que) voting, popularized by the KANU regime at the time to kick out dissidents.

Later in 1990 after facing harassment from state security, Matiba started calling for multiparty elections in Kenya at the height of the KANU rule which at the time was notorious for high level corruption, nepotism, crackdown on dissidents, assassinations, economic mismanagement among other social ills.

Alongside city politician, Charles Rubia, Matiba was arrested and detained on July 5, 1990, leading to riots across the country and sparking condemnations from the clergy.

Overnight, Matiba became a symbol of defiance against brutal rule.

For taking on the regime, Matiba paid a heavy price of detention without trial where a stroke struck, disabling a once vibrant energetic mountain climber.

Government authorities refused to allow Matiba seek medical assistance and his condition worsened.

He was later hospitalized at Nairobi hospital under an alias before family members got wind of it.

He was urgently flown to London for a medical operation after a panicked state suspended the detention orders.

Upon his return from London, Matiba found the KANU regime had succumbed to public pressure and allowed multiparty politics, paving the way for the country’s first multi-party elections in 1992.

Matiba later polled 1.4 million votes against Moi’s 1.9 votes in elections he later claimed were massively rigged in favor of KANU.