Kenyatta leaves for US and meeting with Trump

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday left Nairobi for Washington DC ahead of his meeting with President Donald Trump on Monday.President Kenyatta will visit the White House at the invitation of the US President, with whom Kenyatta will discuss trade and regional security, among others.

Over the years, Kenya has remained a strategic and key partner of the US in the management of peace and security in Eastern Africa covering the Great Lakes and Horn of Africa regions, where the country is at the core of restoring peace and stability in South Sudan.

In Somalia, the Kenyan armed forces are involved in the fight against the Alshabab terrorist group under AMISOM.

The Kenyatta and Trump meeting is a major boost for Kenya’s tourism and aviation sectors, as it happens just weeks before the commencement of direct flights from Nairobi to New York in October.