Kenyatta most popular African leader on Facebook – Report

Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta is the most popular leader in Sub-Saharan Africa with 3.6 million likes on Facebook, ahead of Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo with 1.6 million likes, according to a report released on Thursday by leading global communications agency Burson Cohn and Wolfe.However, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is by far the most popular world leader on Facebook, with more than 43.5 million likes on his personal page and 13.7 million likes on his institutional Prime Minister of India page.

According to the newly released “2019 World Leaders on Facebook study,” part of the Twiplomacy series , the study also found increased use of paid posts by world leaders, a statement issued in Nairobi disclosed.

U.S. President Donald Trump is in second place, with more than 23 million likes on his personal Facebook page and Jordan’s Queen Rania is in third position with 16.9 million likes, reaching an Arabic and English audience well beyond the 5.8 million Facebook users in Jordan.

However, Brazil’s new President Jair Bolsonaro, who took office on January 1, 2019, has dominated the rankings of World Leaders on Facebook over the past 12 months, taking the top spot in terms of interactions.

His Facebook page has registered more than 145 million interactions, almost twice as many as U.S. President Donald Trump, who has 84 million total interactions and 2.5 times as many followers.