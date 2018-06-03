Kenyatta optimistic Kenya will not be ‘oil curse’ victim

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday said Kenya will effectively manage oil and other natural resources to avoid the negative results that have confronted many other nations following new discoveries.He said there was a danger of losing all the benefits that can come from Kenya’s new oil wealth in the absence of effective resource management.

“The negative competition for oil and other natural resources has seen peaceful countries go to war. It has seen brothers take up arms against each other as mothers bury their children with no hope for the future,” said Kenyatta when he addressed dignitaries, leaders and residents of Turkana County who gathered to witness him flagging off Kenya’s first petroleum exports.

Kenyans, he said, should draw lessons from other countries that failed to manage their resources and ended up with suffering, hungry and poor citizens.

“I pray that we will not be visited with the same curse. I also pray that we will view the discovery of oil and gas as a blessing that we will manage effectively and efficiently for the benefit of future generations.”

Kenya started its journey to becoming an oil exporting country by laying down legislation to guide the sharing of revenue from petroleum resources.

The Petroleum (Exploration and Production) Bill sets the foundation for a revenue-sharing formula between the national and county governments and the people.

Under the Bill, 75 percent of the revenue from the production and export of oil will go to all the Kenyan people through the national government. 20 percent will go to the county government of Turkana, while 5 percent is reserved for the local community.

“Every Kenyan, therefore, has a stake in the development of the oil and gas sector and, most importantly, in the safeguarding of its resources.

“I call upon our leaders to ensure peace and stability in the region, and to ensure that any disagreements that might arise from this resource are resolved in an amicable and sustainable manner,” the Kenyan leader added.