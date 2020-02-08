Kenyatta pays glowing tribute to Moi

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday paid glowing tribute to the late Daniel Toroitich arap Moi as he kicked off the official state funeral ceremonies ahead of the burial of Kenya’s second president who died last Tuesday.Kenyatta hailed Moi as a “great son of Kenya, a cherished brother, a loving father, a mentor to many, a father of our nation and a champion of Pan-Africanism.”

He said the former president was an iconic leader who played a role in fighting for Kenya’s independence and spent most of his lifetime in the service of the nation.

“The sun has set on a truly extraordinary man. A masterful yet thoughtful leader. A suave yet firm diplomat. One who served the nation with dignity and honour. One whose wisdom and diplomatic finesse kept Kenya, both relevant and neutral, even as the whole world was in the grips of the Cold War,” the president said.

He described Mzee Moi as a balanced leader who during the clamour for multipartisym, listened to both sides and set the stage for the re-introduction of multiparty politics.

“A tactful leader, who during the quest for a new constitutional order, listened and quietly chose what was best for the country,” President Kenyatta said.

He described tMoi as a visionary leader who left office peacefully when his party lost elections in 2002.

“To his last day in office as President, he remained committed and ready to defend Africa and her people. He believed, deeply, that we had the answers to the questions that troubled our continent,” the president said.

The president later proceeded to Parliament where he led the nation at the start of the three-day public viewing of Moi’s body.

The late former president will lie-in-state in Parliament for three days until Monday afternoon followed by a state funeral at the Nyayo National Stadium on Tuesday.

Kenya’s second leader after independence will be buried on Wednesday next week at his Kabarak home in Nakuru County in the Rift Valley.