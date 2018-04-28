Kenyatta rues Africa education misfortune

President Uhuru Kenyatta Friday opened an international education conference in Nairobi ruing what he called the misfortune of millions of children in Africa missing out on school for different reasons.The conference organized by UNESCO is seeking solutions for Africa’s education challenges.

The Kenyan leader challenged leading scholars gathered at the Safari Park Hotel for the UNESCO conference to come up with African answers for its problem.

He said education would help Africa transform but that would not happen when half of the continent’s children still do not go to school for various reasons.

“This conference comes at a time when we require a clearer understanding of education in Africa in order to confront challenges the continent must overcome,” President Kenyatta.

“As a first step, we must ensure that Africa has the answer to the question why half our children are out of school” he added.

He said after solving the puzzle why so many children miss school, the next topic for discussion should be to understand what it means to educate an African child.

“We need to be clear what our aims might be: What does it mean to educate an African child in this century? And what stands in its way?” he posed.

He pointed out that the African Union (AU) has prepared a blueprint for education in Africa and what remains is its implementation.

The AU Continental Education Strategy for Africa 2016–2025 identified the pillars for education development in Africa as a strong secure and peaceful environment, gender equity and equality, resource mobilisation from domestic sources, capacity-building and continuous development of conducive learning environments.

The president called for more cooperation between governments, parents and multilateral agencies to expand education opportunities and also improve quality.

He was happy that Africa has made good progress, and more children are in school, with some countries doubling enrolment in the last two decades.