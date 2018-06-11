Kenyatta, Sall discuss opening embassy in Dakar

President Uhuru Kenyatta and President Macky Sall of Senegal have agreed that Kenya will open its first embassy in Francophone African countries in Dakar, Senegal, within the next four months.Both attended the outreach segment of the G7 Summit held in Quebec, Canada, over the weekend.

Kenyatta said that the opening of the embassy in Dakar will be a big step in raising the level of engagement with that part of the world.

Kenyatta added that Kenya sees Senegal as an important entry point in its quest to expand trade in terms of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday also held talks with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa focused on deepening bilateral and trade relations.

Both leaders agreed to hold an investment conference in Nairobi in the last quarter of the year, that will focus on promoting intra-Africa investment and specifically investment into South Africa and into Kenya.

At the meeting in Quebec City in Canada, the two leaders resolved to strengthen bilateral relations including to work on immigration where progress has been made.

They also agreed that President Kenyatta will make a state visit to South Africa as soon as possible, at a date to be advised through the usual diplomatic channels.

President Kenyatta also met World Bank CEO Kristina Georgiera and discussed the Bank’s infrastructure projects in Kenya.

President Kenyatta pitched for the Bank’s emergency fund to help in the repair of Nairobi roads damaged by rains.

Kenyatta and the World Bank CEO also discussed the realigning of the Bank’s funding to reflect the ‘Big Four Agenda’.

At the meeting with Prime Minister Holness of Jamaica, the leaders agreed to get tangible bilateral relations moving between their two countries.