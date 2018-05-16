Kenyatta signs controversial cybercrime bill

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday signed into law a controversial cybercrime bill that aims to punish online users who misuse internet freedom.Under the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Bill, 2018 a person who intentionally publishes false, misleading or fictitious data or misinforms will be liable to a fine not exceeding five million shillings ($500,000) or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years, or to both.

Previous attempts to impose some control on social media users were met with accusations that the government was out to limit free speech.

Last week, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) called on Kenyatta not to sign into law a cybercrimes warning that It will it will stifle press freedom.

“Kenyan legislators have passed a wide-ranging bill that will criminalize free speech, with journalists and bloggers likely to be among the first victims if it is signed into law,” said CPJ Africa programme coordinator Angela Quintal in New York.

The new law also contains stiff penalties on child pornography, computer forgery, and espionage among others.

Through the Cybercrimes Act, the government is going to establish a National Computer and Cybercrimes Coordination Committee.