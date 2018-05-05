Kenyatta urges EALA to strengthen secretariat to serve region better

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday urged the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) to strengthen its secretariat, so that it can serve the region better and play a bigger role in integration.Kenyatta said a strengthened EALA secretariat will enable the regional assembly to play a bigger role in the free movement of goods and people within the area.

Kenyatta made the remarks when he held a meeting with the speaker of EALA, Martin Ndonga, who paid him a courtesy visist in Nairobi.

The five East African countries are Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan.

Meanwhile, Kenyatta also met with the speaker of the People’s National Assembly of Algeria, Said Bouhadja, with whom he discussed bilateral cooperation.

Kenya wants to strengthen bonds with Algeria, and to learn from its experience, especially in the exploitation of hydrocarbons and minerals.