Kenyatta, visiting Somali leader hold talks

Published on 30.05.2018 at 20h21 by APA News

President Uhuru Kenyatta Wednesday held talks with his Somali counterpart Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo who is on an official visit to Nairobi.The two leaders discussed bilateral issues and security matters including the continued support for the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) in which Kenyan forces play a big role.

The two leaders updated each other on shared security concerns as well as progress in regional efforts to bring peace and stability back to Somalia, a country wrecked by almost three decades of civil strife.

President Kenyatta and his guest also discussed multilateral issues including Kenya’s push for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council.

President Mohamed said his country would fully back Kenya’s bid without reservations.

President Mohamed jetted into Kenya accompanied by a high-level delegation of ministers and senior government officials.