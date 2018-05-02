Kenyatta wants concerted fight against graft

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday delivered his annual State of the Nation address to Parliament where he called for concerted efforts to fight corruption which is crippling growth in the East African country.Speaking in Nairobi, Kenyatta said that last year, ill-gotten public assets valued at about 500 million shillings($ 5million) were recovered and civil proceedings were instituted for the preservation and recovery of other assets valued at more than 6 billion shillings($60 million).

To deepen good governance, he noted that his government has continued to digitize key services to seal loopholes used for fraud.

He urged new officials now in office in prosecution and investigations to bring cases against the most powerful and privileged, “to show Kenyans that none of us are above the law.”

“I urge the Judiciary to do its part to ensure that orders are not frivolously used by the wealthy and corrupt individuals to avoid justice; I urge you, Honorable Members, to give us the legal tools we need to win the war against the lords of graft,” he added.

“Having made all these efforts, I want to repeat what every Kenyan in their heart of hearts knows: we must all come together to fight this vice, if we are to conquer it. The Government and the private sector also, must report fraud and protect whistleblowers without the slightest hesitation,” he pointed out.

In his speech, Kenyatta outlined gains made in the area of infrastructure, electricity connection, food security, manufacturing, health services and in the economy.