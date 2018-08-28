Kenyatta witnesses investment deals worth $238M

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday witnessed the signing of two agreements that will see two US companies invest $238 million in projects in Kenya, as he urged the US government to facilitate the operations of US businesses Africa.The US Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) and Kipeto Wind Energy Company signed documents to close a $232 million deal in financing for the construction and operation of a 100-megawatt grid-connected wind power plant south of Nairobi.

The plant will provide a more reliable source of energy to the national grid and support the US Power Africa Initiative to double the number of people in Sub-Saharan Africa with access to electric power.

The second agreement signed in the presence of Kenyatta, when he met business executives of leading US companies meeting under the umbrella of the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU), was a $5 million letter of commitment in financing to expand the distribution the network of Twiga Foods and improve food security and agricultural wages in Kenya.

The agreement was signed between Twiga Foods and OPIC, a US government agency.

Addressing the US business executives, Kenyatta assured them of his administration’s commitment to remove any hurdles that could impede their operations in Kenya.

“Kenya is open for business and all we want to do is package our partnership in a way that is mutually beneficial to you as a private sector and the people of Kenya,” Kenyatta who is on an official visit to US said.

Kenyatta invited more US investors to set up shop in Kenya to benefit from the opportunities created by the Big Four development blueprint projects.

He said the Big Four agenda projects – pegged on boosting manufacturing to create jobs; food security; provision of affordable housing; and universal healthcare coverage – present major opportunities for local and foreign investors.

The BCIU is a US-based organization comprising 200 member companies. It helps its members to engage internationally by facilitating mutually-beneficial relationships between business and government leaders worldwide.

In manufacturing, Kenyatta said Kenya looks to increase the sector’s contribution from 8.4 to 15 per cent by 2022.

“This presents major opportunities for local and foreign investors in areas such as agro-processing, textiles and leather, the maritime sector, construction, iron and steel, and oil and gas,” Kenyatta informed the meeting that was attended by US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and over 20 top executives of leading American companies.