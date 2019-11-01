Khama accuses Masisi of election fraud, boycotts inauguration

Former president Ian Khama on Friday accused his successor, President Mokgweetsi Masisi, and his ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) of committing fraud in the just-ended election.The former president, who is the patron of Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) – an offshoot of the BDP – also boycotted Masisi’s inauguration on Friday despite an invitation from the Office of the President.

“The BPF and its patron former president Khama will not be attending the event as we believe grand election fraud took place in this election,” Khama said, through BPF spokesperson Joseph Motlhabani.

He added: “We are also against use of the Botswana Defence Force (BDF) to mobilize people to attend as well as the extravagant nature of the event which is not in line with our known modesty for all past presidential inaugurations.”

He said the BPF is also “against aggressive efforts being put into trying to get people to attend the inauguration to give the impression of a popular president for the benefit of visitors, hence the use of the BDF to try to draw people and live screening.”