Khama introduces initiative for retiring athletes

Former Botswana president Ian Khama has introduced an initiative aimed at helping sportspersons to avoid becoming destitute after retirement, APA learnt here Monday. “We should encourage and motivate our sports men and women to be top achievers during their careers by not only rewarding them when they win medals or do well in national teams but also after they retire,” said Khama in a statement.

Therefore, Khama said they were introducing an initiative that will further reward such sportsmen and women after they retire by helping them to establish themselves in their new lives.

The initiative, Khama said, would be called Agriculture Investment for Sports, which will see top achievers being given livestock as an investment for their future after sports.

“I therefore call upon owners of livestock and small stock to pledge any number of animals for this purpose and their pledges will be kept in a register,” Khama said.

He said each sport discipline would “identify who they think are deserving recipients for this investment and at their retirement donors of livestock will be contacted to avail their pledges for onward transmission to the beneficiary.”